How to watch Florida football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday

The big day is finally here when Florida football opens up its 2021 Southeastern Conference schedule against the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide at home in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The odds are strongly against the home team in this one but you never know what may happen on the college gridiron.

The last time the two teams met, the Gators exceeded expectations and hung on until the very end of the 2020 SEC Championship Game. Both squads have seen significant personnel changes since then, though ‘Bama appears to have hit the ground running a bit better than Florida so far.

Below, we have everything you need to know to follow Saturday afternoon’s action as the Gators take on the Crimson Tide.

Television: CBS Sports

Play-by-Play: Brad Nessler

Analyst: Gary Danielson

Reporter: Jamie Erdahl

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Gator IMG Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Mick Hubert

Analyst: Lee McGriff

Reporter: Tate Casey

Score Track: FloridaGators.com, ESPN app

Game Notes: FloridaGators.com

Follow the Action: Follow Gators Wire (@GatorsWire) on Twitter for live updates.

Prediction: Alabama 36, Florida 23

