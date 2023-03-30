How to Watch: Florida football’s pro day on Thursday
Pro day has finally arrived for the Florida football program as former players participate in measurements and drills designed to determine how well those former Gators might fit into the National Football League’s upcoming draft, which is scheduled to start on April 27.
On Thursday, former wide receiver and UF legend Chris Doering will report live from inside the Gary Condron Family Indoor Practice Facility with Peter Burns, Jordan Reid and Matt Stinchcomb assisting from the studio. Tom Pelissero and former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. will also be reporting from Gainesville on behalf of the NFL Network+.
Take a look below at everything you need to know about Thursday’s pro day at the University of Florida.
How to Watch
TV: SEC Network
Time: 10 a.m. EDT
Streaming: SEC Network+, ESPN+ and NFL+ streaming platforms
Schedule: 8:30 a.m. EDT
Testing begins in the Heavener Football Complex Weight Room. Measurements, Vertical Jump, Vertical Jump Reach and Bench Press.
Schedule: 9:30 a.m. EDT
On-Field Drills in the Condron Indoor Practice Facility, including Broad Jump, 40-yard dash, Pro Shuttle L Drill ansd 60-yard dash.
Schedule: 11 a.m. EDT
On-Field Position Workouts. Order: DL, LB, DB, OL, TE/WR, RB, QB, Specialists.
Participating Players
Anthony Richardson
Amari Burney
Brenton Cox Jr.
Ventrell Miller
Gervon Dexter Sr.
Trey Dean III
Rashad Torrence II
Richard Gouraige
O’Cyrus Torrence
Justin Shorter
Jordan Pouncey
Dedrick Vanover
