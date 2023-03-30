How to Watch: Florida football’s pro day on Thursday

Pro day has finally arrived for the Florida football program as former players participate in measurements and drills designed to determine how well those former Gators might fit into the National Football League’s upcoming draft, which is scheduled to start on April 27.

On Thursday, former wide receiver and UF legend Chris Doering will report live from inside the Gary Condron Family Indoor Practice Facility with Peter Burns, Jordan Reid and Matt Stinchcomb assisting from the studio. Tom Pelissero and former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. will also be reporting from Gainesville on behalf of the NFL Network+.

Take a look below at everything you need to know about Thursday’s pro day at the University of Florida.

How to Watch

TV: SEC Network

Time: 10 a.m. EDT

Streaming: SEC Network+, ESPN+ and NFL+ streaming platforms

Schedule: 8:30 a.m. EDT

Testing begins in the Heavener Football Complex Weight Room. Measurements, Vertical Jump, Vertical Jump Reach and Bench Press.

Schedule: 9:30 a.m. EDT

On-Field Drills in the Condron Indoor Practice Facility, including Broad Jump, 40-yard dash, Pro Shuttle L Drill ansd 60-yard dash.

Schedule: 11 a.m. EDT

On-Field Position Workouts. Order: DL, LB, DB, OL, TE/WR, RB, QB, Specialists.

Participating Players

Anthony Richardson

Amari Burney

Brenton Cox Jr.

Ventrell Miller

Gervon Dexter Sr.

Trey Dean III

Rashad Torrence II

Richard Gouraige

O’Cyrus Torrence

Justin Shorter

Jordan Pouncey

Dedrick Vanover

Take a look at who is taking part in Florida football’s pro day

