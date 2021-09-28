Watch: Fletcher Cox scores TD on Javon Hargrave strip-sack of Dak Prescott in the end zone
.@Jay_MostWanted starts it and @fcoxx_91 finishes it!#PHIvsDAL | #FlyEaglesFly
📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/O1pZ2Z6X5B
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 28, 2021
The Cowboys drove down and scored easily on their first drive Monday night, but Philadelphia’s defense responded with a resounding boom on the second drive.
With Josh Sweat inserted into the lineup, the Eagles collapsed the pocket with Dallas backed up in Philadelphia territory.
Javon Hargrave was able to strip the ball from Dak Prescott, leading to a fumble recovery and touchdown for Fletcher Cox in the end zone.
