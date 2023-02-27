WATCH: Flashback to Myles Garrett’s jaw-dropping NFL Scouting Combine performance

The NFL Scouting Combine is this week in Indianapolis, Indiana, and the NFL is pumping out content on their social media to get fans excited. And today, they blasted out a video of Myles Garrett delivering a jaw-dropping performance at the 2017 combine before being selected first overall by the Cleveland Browns.

Garrett lit the event on fire by running a blazing 4.64 40-yard dash, jumping to a vertical jump of 41 inches, a broad jump of 10-feet-8, and repping out 33 reps on the bench press. We knew Garrett was a freak coming into the event, but he put it on full display. He posted a nearly perfect Relative Athletic Score on the day.

You know one of the most athletic DE's we've seen had to show out at his Combine 💪@Flash_Garrett | @Browns 📺: 2023 #NFLCombine begins March 2nd on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/yEL7lGqTDV — NFL (@NFL) February 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire