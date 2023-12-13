How to watch FK Crvena zvezda vs Man City: TV channel and live stream for Champions League tonight

How to watch FK Crvena zvezda vs Man City: TV channel and live stream for Champions League tonight

Manchester City head to Crvena Zvezda to round off what has been a successful Champions League group stage campaign.

The holders are already through to the knockout stages as group winners, so there is little pressure on them to get a result in Serbia this evening.

Still, with Pep Guardiola’s side off their usual pace in the Premier League title race, playing themselves back into form can hardly be seen as a bad thing ahead of the frantic festive fixture schedule.

They will, however, be without star striker Erling Haaland as he continues to nurse a foot injury.

Here’s how to watch all the action later this evening.

Where to watch Crvena zvezda vs Man City

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website. Coverage starts at 5pm GMT ahead of a 5.54pm kick-off.