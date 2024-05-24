WATCH: How To Fix Manchester United From The Overlap’s HTO

Since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United have been a shadow of their former selves and have failed to reach the standards held by the fans. Many believe it is time for Erik ten Hag to leave the club, but what does tactical analyst HTO think of the former Ajax manager?

In this week’s podcast, the Overlap’s tactical analyst joins the Attacking Football team do discuss what he would do to return Manchester United to the top of the Premier League, and the Champions League. Join our team to find out who HTO would sign and sell from the Red Devils and if he would keep or let go of Erik ten Hag this summer.

The TikTok, YouTube, and X content creator also answers your questions on Manchester United, the Premier League, and European football. And as always there is an outrageous take or two, and you can watch them below.

How HTO Would Fix A Problem Like Manchester United

