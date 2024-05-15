Watch: Five-run fifth boosts Brunswick softball to win over Lewiston

May 14—LEWISTON — Brunswick's bats came alive in the top of the fifth, and the Dragons came from behind to defeat Lewiston 6-4 in a KVAC softball contest Tuesday.

"We have been hitting the ball consistently and putting a lot of balls in play," Brunswick coach Hugh Dwyer said. "But we have been hitting them at people — or we've had a big wind in our last game. I told the girls to stick with the effort. The umpired had a nice low, consistent strike zone, and we wanted to concentrate on those low balls and we got some timely hits."

Lewiston (5-6) starter Ava Dionne held Brunswick scoreless through the first four innings, allowing only four singles and striking out five batters. She also threw out a base runner trying to reach on a bunt early in the fifth.

But the Dragons (4-7) got going with two outs in the inning. Hannah Hamilton reached on an infield single, then Skyler Augustine sent a ball to deep center field for a two-run inside-the-park homer.

"Last year when I was here, I also hit a home run and I felt the same way," Augustine said. "Once you feel it off the bat, you kind of feel how far it's going to go. When I hit it, it felt far, and my dad, the first base coach, who was yelling at me, said, 'Home run, home run.' So I ran as fast as I could."

After back-to-back singles by Julianna Morin and Caitlin Seitz, Ames Ladner's fly ball to deep left field landed in fair territory for a three-run inside-the-park homer that gave the Dragons a 5-3 lead.

"I feel like I played off of (Augustine's) energy and off the homer she had," Ladner said. "I really influenced that in my hitting."

Lewiston coach Ryan Cormier said a few hiccups are all it takes for a lead to disappear.

"It takes one inning for it to get away from you, and that can be the difference maker, and that it was tonight," Cormier said. "We played solid defense, but the two shots they had here, they would have been out in any park, anyways."

Lewiston bats warmed back up in the bottom of the sixth. Aubrey Peer reached on a one-out single and scored on a Dionne double. Dionne advanced to third on a Maija Raymond single, and Raymond moved up to second during Ava Grenier's at-bat, but Seitz struck out Grenier to end the inning and keep Brunswick in the lead, 5-4.

Seitz got that run back in the seventh with a two-out RBI single that made it 6-4.

The Blue Devils seized control early in the game, beginning with an inside-the-park homer by Isabelle Enos in the bottom of the first.

"That was a great at-bat for her," Cormier said. "She's been working hard getting the hands over the plate on those outside pitches, and she took that outside pitch and bombed it to right field."

Raymond led off the bottom of the second with a single to center field. She moved to second base then to third on a wild pitch and a passed ball on consecutive pitches, then she scored on a passed ball.

The Blue Devils added another run in the third when Aubrey Peer doubled home Juliet Philippon, giving Lewiston a 3-0 lead.

"We took advantage of plays they didn't make, and we were aggressive on the base paths to get us in those positions. Passed balls — our girls capitalized on some of their miscues," Cormier said.

