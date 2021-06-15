WATCH: First videos from Bears minicamp includes Justin Fields throwing to Allen Robinson

The Chicago Bears kicked off their first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, where most of the defensive starters reported for offseason workouts for the first time — with the exception of nose tackle Eddie Goldman.

One of the big names that reported for minicamp was wide receiver Allen Robinson, who did not participate in voluntary OTAs. Robinson got to catch passes from Chicago’s two new quarterbacks — rookie Justin Fields and veteran Andy Dalton.

Bears media members in attendance have been sharing quick snippets from Tuesday’s practice — which will only be available for 24 hours, per the Bears’ media policy — including the first look at Fields throwing to Robinson, a sight that Bears fans hope to watch for years to come.

Just a little something to tide us over until the official highlights are released.

Justin Fields to Javon Wims on a comeback route. pic.twitter.com/owAfsXwPC3 — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) June 15, 2021

#Bears WR Allen Robinson was back in action at veteran minicamp Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/R25lHucbD1 — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) June 15, 2021

