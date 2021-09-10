WATCH: First takeaway of 2021 leads to Cowboys touchdown

Bucs fumble and the Cowboys recover! (via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/f6Y1rkM8ed — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 10, 2021

The Dallas Cowboys have been in need of defensive success for a while. The staff welcomed new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn this offseason and the team has seen a change to simplicity under their new headman. With a cast of new faces on the defense, defensive ends Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory have stayed right in the middle of their focus.

After a missed field goal by kicker Greg Zuerlein, Lawrence punched the ball out from running back Ronald Jones’ hands and none other than Gregory came up with the recovery. This is the first takeaway of the season for the Dallas defense and it’s a sight for sore Cowboys fan eyes.

The offense took over at the Buccaneers’ 27-yard line and quarterback Dak Prescott continued his solid night with a five-yard strike to wide receiver Amari Cooper in the endzone to make it a 14-13 game after a missed PAT by Zuerlein.