How to watch the first round of the 2023 NFL draft

Good morning, Bucs fans. The time for talk is over.

The 2023 NFL draft will take place tonight, and it’s time for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to make the first draft pick after the Tom Brady era (assuming they don’t trade out). Even outside of the Bucs, this draft has taken twists and turns in its narratives that should make it one of the most unpredictable in recent years.

Check out how you can watch it below:

What

The 2023 NFL draft: Round 1 (Picks 1-31)

Where

Union Station in Kansas City, MO

When

The first round of the draft will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Television

ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Stream

FuboTV (try it for free)

