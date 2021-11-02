How to watch the first official College Football Playoff rankings release

For the first time all season, the College Football Playoff rankings will officially be released by the committee on Tuesday night, giving us a sense of who stands where with four weeks left in the season.

While the rankings are far from final, and there is sure to be a ton of jockeying for position going forward, this is our first chance to get a sense of how the committee views teams like Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Oregon. In other words, we get to see how much of a shot some of the good teams with one loss have to get in, or maybe an undefeated team with a weak schedule.

If you’re looking to tune in, here’s what you need to know:

What: College Football Playoff Rankings Release Show

When: 7 p.m. ET // 4 p.m. PT

What Channel: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

For Oregon fans, it will be interesting to see where the Ducks land on the official rankings after the first week. Specifically, will the committee rank them ahead of Ohio State? The Buckeyes are ranked higher than them in the polls and have generally looked better this year, but Oregon has a head-to-head win over Ohio State, and a tougher strength of schedule.

Does that matter to the committee?

We’ll find out tonight.

