WATCH: First look at Ohio State spring football practice 2024

Mar. 5—COLUMBUS — Ohio State football began spring practice Tuesday morning.

Although the temperature was in the mid 50s, the Buckeyes practiced indoors at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Reporters were allowed to view the first few periods, a snapshot of the team that yielded a few things worth reporting.

Aaron Scott Jr., a true freshman from Springfield, was right in the mix at cornerback, where he physically looked the part at a listed 6-foot, 185 pounds.

Wearing the No. 5 that will be familiar to fans of the Wildcats, Scott sported a black stripe on his helmet along with the rest of the newcomers to the program. As did Nigel Glover, a redshirt freshman linebacker from Northmont going through spring practice at Ohio State for the first time after he transferred from Northwestern late last summer.

Also running with the linebackers was Sonny Styles, a junior-to-be from Pickerington who was a starting safety last season. However, at a listed 6-4, 235, he looks more like a linebacker (the poison his father, Lorenzo, played at Ohio State in the early 1990s), so the winter included much speculation he could make the move down a level of the defense.

Although most of the viewing window was devoted to drills, the team did jump into a brief 11 on 11 period near the beginning.

That included C.J. Hicks, a 6-3, 233-pound junior to be, as one of the first-team linebackers along with Cody Simon, a senior who played significant snaps last season.

While seniors Jack Sawyer, J.T. Tuimoloau, Ty Hamilton and Tyleik Williams were up front, the first-team secondary included cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Davison Igbinosun, nickel back Jordan Hancock and senior Lathan Ransom at safety next to Alabama transfer Caleb Downs.

Ohio State is set to practice 13 more times before concluding spring ball with the annual Scarlet and Gray Game on April 13.