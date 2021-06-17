WATCH: First look at Naquan Jones in Tennessee Titans camp
Naquan Jones might not have been drafted this year, but the Michigan State football alum still found his way onto an NFL roster and is currently in camp with the Tennessee Titans.
Below, we get a first look at Naquan running drills in camp:
DL Naquan Jones (@thealmightynay) from @MSU_Football at @Titans camp on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/6Id9iDSbMb
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) June 17, 2021
More Spartans in the NFL!
