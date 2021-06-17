Round 1 leaderboard:

Brooks Koepka is among the early leaders in Round 1 of U.S. Open; get all the updates

WATCH: First look at Naquan Jones in Tennessee Titans camp

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Naquan Jones might not have been drafted this year, but the Michigan State football alum still found his way onto an NFL roster and is currently in camp with the Tennessee Titans.

Below, we get a first look at Naquan running drills in camp:

More Spartans in the NFL!

Le'Veon Bell clarifies, doubles down on comments about Andy Reid

Former MSU RB Le'Veon Bell says he'd rather retire than play for Andy Reid again

Former Spartan CB Darqueze Dennard signed by Arizona Cardinals

Recommended Stories