WATCH: First look at Jaylen Waddle in action at Miami Dolphins minicamp

The Miami Dolphins needed to add to strength to their wide receiving corps in order to assist their 2020 first-round pick, former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. So what did they do? They selected a former teammate of his, Jaylen Waddle, at No. 6 overall.

Waddle, who happened to ink his fully guaranteed 4-year, $27 million rookie contract today, was present at the Dolphins rookie minicamp.

Though he was only wearing a helmet, a practice jersey and shorts, it was refreshing to see Waddle go full speed for the first time since he injured his ankle on the opening kickoff against Tennessee in October of last year.

Even though he played in the national championship game, Waddle was still restricted in what he could do.

In the video, posted by Will Manso of Miami’s WPLG, Waddle can be seen stretching and running routes at full speed.