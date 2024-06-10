WATCH: First look at Derrick ‘King’ Henry in a purple and black Ravens uniform

Derrick Henry has been in Baltimore for about two months now, but it wasn’t until recently that fans were able to see the NFL’s rushing king in a Ravens uniform.

During a recent video shoot for the team’s media day, Henry was finally filmed playfully running back, and showing some of what makes him so physically imposing during the short film.

Henry, 30, hit the open market after spending his first eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

Fresh off a season in which he rushed for 1,167 yards, Henry still has gas left in the tank despite an extensive career workload.

