WATCH: First half highlights from Colorado’s impressive first half vs. TCU

The Coach Prime era at Colorado could not have gotten off to a better start.

The Buffs played with purpose and intensity on both sides of the ball and struck first against No. 17 TCU with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Shedeur Sanders to true freshman Dylan Edwards. Safety Trevor Woods, one of CU’s few returning players, then followed that up with an interception in the end zone on TCU’s next drive.

In the second quarter, Sy’veon Wilkerson scored from two yards out to give the Buffs a 14-7 lead. TCU answered to tie the game at 14 before Jace Feely hit a 49-yard field goal to give the Buffs a 17-14 lead entering the locker room.

Below are the biggest plays from Colorado’s first half against the Horned Frogs:

Travis Hunter reception

Shedeur Sanders ➡️ Travis Hunter We'll be seeing plenty of these two linking up this season for @CUBuffsFootball 🦬 pic.twitter.com/lNVuAhDk0v — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2023

Dylan Edwards hauls in Colorado's first TD of the season

Touchdown Buffs! Shedeur Sanders drives Colorado down the field for Prime's 1st TD of his coaching tenure🔥 pic.twitter.com/8LwzUqFn7r — Sidelines Sports Network™ (@Sidelines_SN) September 2, 2023

Trevor Woods ends TCU's scoring threat

TCU answers with a Trey Sanders TD

Alabama transfer RB Trey Sanders scores TCU’s first TD of the season🐸 Sanders was a 5-star recruit in the 2019 class. pic.twitter.com/pT9WuZJ1Ir — On3 (@On3sports) September 2, 2023

Near-TD catch from Travis Hunter

With Bishop Thomas's help, Sy'veon Wilkerson scores Colorado's second TD

COLORADO IS CRUISING 🦬@CUBuffsFootball adds on another TD in the first quarter 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IcBgyfDvWH — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2023

Trey Sanders scores again

Trey Sanders adds on another 💪🐸@TCUFootball ties things up in the first half pic.twitter.com/NOzASEDY3J — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2023

Jimmy Horn Jr. helps the Buffs get into TCU territory

Jace Feely gives the Buffs the lead entering halftime

FEELY FROM 49 YARDS 🙌@CUBuffsFootball takes the lead just before the end of the half 🦬🔝 pic.twitter.com/BlHZNgz95y — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire