WATCH: First glimpse of Justin Fields to Roschon Johnson at OTA’s

Former Texas running back Roschon Johnson could be the steal of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Johnson was selected by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round with the No. 115 overall pick. Many felt the former Longhorn could be taken off the board as early as Day 2.

Some NFL Draft analysts believe Johnson would have been viewed as one of the top running back prospects in the 2023 draft class if he weren’t behind Bijan Robinson at Texas.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Bears front office was ecstatic to land the do-it-all player in the fourth round. Johnson excels on special teams, pass protection, receiving and being a hard-nosed runner. He’s an even better person with exceptional leadership abilities off the field.

In Chicago, Johnson will compete for reps alongside running backs Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman and Travis Homer. The Bears will likely use a running back by committee approach this season, but don’t be surprised if Johnson ultimately takes over long-term.

Here’s a first look at starting quarterback Justin Fields completing a pass to rookie Roschon Johnson this week at the Bears organized team activities.

#Bears practice just ended. Here is a Justin Fields completion to Roschon Johnson. pic.twitter.com/pmTABvm3bG — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) May 23, 2023

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire