F1 Miami Livestream: How to Watch the Formula One Miami Grand Prix Online

The world’s best Formula One drivers will be speeding through the Magic City this weekend at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix (sponsored by Crypto.com). This year’s F1 Miami event takes place from May 3 to 5 at the Miami International Autodrome, which has a 5.412-kilometer circuit and 19 corners to keep spectators on the edge of their seats.

Whether you’re cheering for top teams Ferrari, Red Bull, Mercedes and McLaren, or are a fan of Netflix’s must-watch Drive to Survive series, there are ways to watch F1 Miami from home, with or without cable. Here’s how to livestream every lap of Formula 1 in Miami, plus find out the race schedule and more.

Miami Grand Prix 2024: Race Dates, Times

The F1 Miami Grand Prix runs from Friday, May 3 to Sunday, May 5. The first practice session and sprint qualifying take place on Friday. The Miami sprint race takes place on Saturday afternoon, followed by the official qualifying session. The actual race kicks off at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Sunday afternoon.

Check out the the full schedule here.

How to Watch Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Online and on TV

F1 races are being broadcast live on ESPN in the U.S. If you want to cut the cord, you can livestream the races on F1 TV or a live TV streaming service using smart television or devices such as Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, Google Chromecast or Roku. See which streamers let you watch F1 below.

How to Watch F1 Miami Grand Prix 2024 Online Free: Race Livestream

DirecTV Stream

The best way to livestream F1 Miami online is through DirecTV Stream, a live TV service that lets you watch ESPN and hundreds of other channels on your phone, tablet, computer or smart TV.



Right now, new DirecTV Stream customers can get a five-day free trial — more than enough time to stream the Miami F1 race online for free. Continue on with one of their plans from $84.98/month or cancel before your free trial is up to avoid being charged.

fubo tv

Fubo

Watch live Formula 1 races on ESPN free with FuboTV, which starts at $79.99 per month and includes access to more than 100 other news, entertainment and sports channels.



Fubo has a 7-day free trial that you can grab here to watch F1 Miami online free. The trial comes with free DVR so you can record the Miami F1 race to watch a replay back on-demand.

f1 tv

F1 TV

Racing devotees can stream F1 Miami and all of the F1 races live with a subscription to F1 TV Pro ($84.99 annually), which includes access to all driver onboard cameras and team radios, full race replays (including F1, F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup replays) and race archives.



If you already have cable but want to get all of the behind-the-scenes content, then the F1 TV Access plan ($29.99 per year) is a great choice for watching race replays, highlights, onboard cameras and more.

Hulu + Live TV

Watch ESPN, ESPN 2 and more than 95 other major cable news, entertainment and sports channels on-demand with a Hulu with Live TV subscription, which comes bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+ and costs $76.99 per month for the ad-supported option.



The Hulu with Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle also lets you watch thousands of popular TV shows, movies and original content, and you can add Cinemax, HBO Max, Showtime, Starz and other channels for an extra monthly fee. The best part: you can test out the service now with a 3-day free trial. Use it to livestream F1 Miami free without cable. This is one of the best Hulu streaming deals online right now.

How to Get Last-Minute Tickets to Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

If you happen to be in Magic City (or are planning to travel there this weekend), there’s still time to buy last-minute tickets to the F1 Grand Prix in Miami. Online ticket brokers including SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticketmaster and Vivid Seats offer single- and three-day passes from $75 and up.

FIND F1 MIAMI TICKETS ONLINE

Looking for discount F1 Miami tickets? Use promo code HOLLYWOOD10 to save $10 off your purchase at SeatGeek.com and promo code THR2024 for $20 off at VividSeats.com.

