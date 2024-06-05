Watch the first episode of ‘Grit & Glory: Journey To The Draft’ featuring Bo Nix

Last month, Bolt Tv released a series titled Grit & Glory: Journey To The Draft featuring new Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix on YouTube.

The first episode is about 15 and a half minutes long and it features footage of Nix playing football in his backyard as a kid. The episode also shows Nix training in South Alabama leading up to the draft (with an appearance from former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers).

Nix, of course, is the son of Patrick Nix, who played quarterback at Auburn before later becoming a football coach. Bo’s grandfather, Conrad, was also a coach, so the young QB grew up in the stands and on the sidelines of football games.

Bo’s mom, Krista Nix, said he would watch a play and then go out in the yard and practice perfecting it. His dream as a child was to play for Auburn, just like his dad.

You can check out Episode 1 below.

