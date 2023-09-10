Watch: First career sack for Packers first-round pick Lukas Van Ness

Green Bay Packers rookie edge rusher Lukas Van Ness produced his first career sack in the first half of his NFL debut on Sunday in Chicago.

On a second-down play in the second quarter, Van Ness — the Packers’ first-round pick in 2023 — chased down Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the open field and tossed him out of bounds for a 7-yard loss.

Off a play-action fake, Fields attempted to break contain and get around the corner, but Van Ness — even at 275 pounds — closed the gap and made the play. It was an impressive display of athleticism from the 13th overall pick.

The Van Ness sack resulted in a loss and set up 3rd-and-goal. Rasul Douglas broke up the ensuing pass, forcing the Bears to settle for a field goal on what was otherwise an encouraging drive.

Van Ness produced 13.5 sacks over his final two seasons at Iowa. He’s been a rotational pass-rusher for the Packers so far in his NFL debut.

The Packers took an early 7-0 lead on Jordan Love’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs. The Bears have since cut the lead to 7-6 in the first half.

