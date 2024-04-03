Watch Fiorentina vs Atalanta live stream: Can you watch for free?

Fiorentina take on Atalanta in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal at Stadio Artemio Franchi today. Though neither side has won the Italian Cup since Fiorentina in 2001, this will actually be the fourth time in the last six campaigns that one of them advances to the final.

The match is about to start, on CBS Sports Network at 3:00 p.m. ET. Or, if you don’t have cable, there are a bevy of different ways you can watch a free live stream of the match.

Is There a Free Fiorentina vs Atalanta Live Stream?

Paramount

Every Coppa Italia match–whether it is televised on actual cable or not–will stream live on Paramount+. That immediately gives us two easy live stream options. There’s (obviously) Paramount+, and there’s Amazon Prime Channels, where you can sign up for the Paramount+ Channel. Both options come with a free seven-day trial–and those are separate free trials, too, so if you’ve already used one, you can still try the other at no cost.

Then, with this one being televised on CBS Sports Network, that opens up a number of other alternatives.

Fubo‘s “Pro” channel package, YouTube TV‘s “Base Plan” and DirecTV Stream‘s “Ultimate” plan all include CBS Sports Network, and they all come with a free trial. That means that if you haven’t tried any of these before, you could potentially use the Fubo free trial to watch today’s match, the YouTube TV free trial to watch the second legs of the semifinals (if they’re televised) on April 23 and 24, and the DirecTV Stream free trial to watch the final on May 15.

Ultimately, the Paramount+ options are a bit more simple, and they’re guaranteed to have every match. But if you simply want to watch Fiorentina vs Atalanta today, then any of these five options will work perfectly fine.

How to Watch the Fiorentina vs Atalanta Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN

If you happen to find yourself in a country where you don’t have a way to watch the match, you could always combine one of the aforementioned streaming services with a virtual private network (VPN). Those streaming sites are all US-only, but if you use a VPN, your location will be hidden. That means you’ll be able to bypass location-blocks and access content normally only available in other countries.

Most VPN’s will work just fine for this purpose, but NordVPN is a great place to start. It’s fast, reliable and has over 2,000 servers in the United States. Unsurprisingly, it ranked at the top of our list when we put together a guide to the best VPN services.

