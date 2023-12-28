WATCH: The final wired of the season as Jake Chaney is on the mic

Wisconsin football has entertained us all year as they mic up different players in practice, and less than a week out from the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl, the Badgers decided to mic up Jake Chaney.

Chaney is playing close to home as the bowl game is in his home state of Florida. The Badger linebacker has 48 solo tackles on the season and a trio of sacks. He has 73 total tackles on the year in a season where his role has expanded.

Wisconsin football’s Twitter account has been giving us an inside look at practice all season long. Here is a look at likely the final wired of Wisconsin football’s 2023 season, featuring Jake Chaney:

(WI)red a local 😏 We’ve got @JakeChaney9 on the mic in Florida 🌴 pic.twitter.com/HliLSOORUz — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 28, 2023

