How to watch the Final Four 2024: Catch Caitlin Clark, Zach Edey on the court

Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Even though it's now April, March Madness isn't over quite yet. The Final Four is on the horizon, meaning a trip to the national championship is on the line. Whether you want to see Caitlin Clark light it up from deep for the Iowa Hawkeyes in the women's NCAA tournament or witness Zach Edey try and bring the Purdue Boilermakers one step closer to their first men's basketball title, we're here to help you stream all the action. Keep scrolling for the lowdown on the Final Four and to find out how you can catch every minute of every upcoming game.

Final Four schedule

The women's Final Four begins on Friday, April 5, in Cleveland, Ohio. No. 3 seed NC State will square off with the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks at 7 p.m. EST. Then, in perhaps the biggest March Madness game of the year, Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes take on the perennial women's college basketball powerhouse that is UConn. This highly-anticipated matchup will start at 9:30 p.m. EST.

As for the men, the Final Four tips off in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, April 6. The first game, starting at 6:09 p.m. EST, will feature the top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers and the 11th-seeded NC State Wolfpack. After that, the reigning champion UConn Huskies will face the fourth-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide at 8:49 p.m. EST.

Thanks to the dominance of UConn and NC State, this is the first time in March Madness history that two programs were able to have two teams reach the Final Four in the same season. However, there's no guarantee either school wins an NCAA title, as the Final Four is just the semifinal matchup. The winners of the Final Four showdowns will advance to the national championship game, with the women's final game falling on Sunday, April 7 at 3 p.m. EST and the men's on Monday, April 8 at 9:20 p.m. EST.

Here’s the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

How to watch the Final Four 2024?

Both women's Final Four games will be on ESPN. These contests can be streamed on ESPN.com as well as the ESPN app, or you can sign up for Sling TV or FuboTV. Both FuboTV and the Sling TV Orange plan include access to ESPN. When you sign up for SlingTV you'll pay just $20 for your first month, instead of the usual $40 price. Meanwhile, newbies to FuboTV can take advantage of a one week free trial offer to stream the games for free. Following the Final Four, the women's national championship game is set to air on ABC.

Sign up for Sling TV

Sign up for FuboTV

The final March Madness games for the men will simultaneously air on TBS and TNT. If you don't have cable, these games can also be watched via Max's B/R Sports add-on. When you sign up for Max right now and pre-pay for one year you can save more than 40% and ring up for as little as $5.83 per month. Alternatively, you can use the March Madness Live app to catch all the live action.

Sign up for Max

Who’s in the Final Four?

In the women's bracket, South Carolina is paired up with NC State while Iowa plays UConn. For the men, Purdue will meet NC State and UConn will face Alabama.

Women's NCAA Tournament

South Carolina vs. NC State

A lot of eyes are on Iowa-UConn, but you shouldn't sleep on South Carolina versus NC State.

Dawn Staley's Gamecocks haven't lost a game since March 31, 2023, meaning they've gone unbeaten after losing to Iowa in last year's Final Four. They'll be looking for revenge and for a chance to extend their perfect season against the Wolfpack, who should be significant underdogs.

Prediction: Although NC State has proven itself by knocking off No. 1 Texas and No. 2 Stanford in its region, it's hard to see them upsetting the South Carolina juggernaut. So, I got the Gamecocks in this one.

Iowa vs. UConn

This is perhaps the game of either NCAA tournament this year.

First, and foremost, there's Caitlin Clark. She's the biggest name in college basketball and has been tearing up opposing defenses throughout March Madness. She lives up to the hype too, helping her Hawkeyes take down reigning champion LSU with a 41-point performance in the Elite Eight.

The UConn Huskies will try and sour Clark's senior season since they're the slight underdogs in this matchup. That's not a role UConn is used to, as the Huskies have the most championships in the history of women's college basketball and are always in the mix. However, they've suffered some untimely injuries this season and are not 100%. Still, they're led by star point guard Paige Bueckers, who isn't afraid of the moment.

Prediction: Regardless of UConn's incredible history, I think the Hawkeyes should ultimately prevail because they have health (and Clark) on their side.

Men's NCAA Tournament

Purdue vs. NC State

Like the women, the NC State men are also underdogs in the Final Four. In fact, the Wolfpack were seconds away from not even making March Madness. However, they escaped with an overtime win over Virginia in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament and went on to win the whole thing, earning them a spot in the Big Dance and their first ACC crown in over 35 years.

They've been led by center DJ Burns Jr., who has dominated opposing defenses with a smile. He'll have a tough matchup though, as the heavily-favored Purdue Boilermakers boast 7-foot-4 big man Zach Edey, who was the 2023 Naismith College Player of the Year.

Prediction: Neither team has much experience in the Final Four, but Purdue's size is difficult to overcome. Therefore, I believe NC State's momentum will peter out and Purdue will triumph—giving the program a shot at its first ever NCAA men's basketball championship.

UConn vs. Alabama

Last, but certainly not least, are the University of Connecticut men, who are the reigning champions. They've dominated en route to the Final Four thanks to a potent starting five featuring 7-foot-2 center Donovan Clingan. Domination might even be putting it lightly, as UConn has defeated each of its tournament opponents by at least 17 points.

While UConn has loads of experience, its semifinal opponent, Alabama, never made a Final Four until this season. In the face of extreme adversity, the Crimson Tide will have to hope for a clutch performance from sharp-shooting point guard Mark Sears.

Prediction: Because UConn has insane depth and knows what it feels like to play on the game's biggest stage, I have the Huskies winning and going on to capture back-to-back titles.

Related content