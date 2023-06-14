WATCH: Final episode of Chiefs’ ‘Work to Win’ Season 2

The second season of the Kansas City Chiefs’ “Work to Win” offseason documentary miniseries concludes with the third episode.

This particular episode carries the title, “What You’re All About.”

The finale covers the 2023 NFL draft class arriving in Kansas City, and taking part in rookie minicamp at team facilities. There is a behind-the-scenes look at their dinner with the Chiefs Ambassadors, featuring a number of franchise legends talking about their experiences and what’s to come for the rookies. There’s also a look at all of the draft picks hitting the field for the first time and getting adjusted to the new responsibilities in the league.

Here’s the episode description:

The 2023 Chiefs draft picks and rookies arrive to the facility to prepare for Chiefs Rookie Minicamp. They get fit for action and have dinner with Chiefs Ambassadors such as Deron Cherry and Keith Cash. They hit the field under the tutelage of head coach Andy Reid.

You can watch the finale at the top of the page or head to the Chiefs’ official YouTube channel.

