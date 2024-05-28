Watch: This film cutup of Matthew Stafford’s best throws shows how great he was in 2023

Matthew Stafford doesn’t always get the respect of being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but the film from last season shows he was playing better than most players at his position. Despite not putting up big numbers (3,965 yards, 24 touchdowns), Stafford’s underlying stats put him in the top tier of passers.

He had the fourth-best passing grade, according to PFF, and the third-most big-time throws of any quarterback. A big-time throw is classified as one “with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window,” so the fact that Stafford was near the top of the league in that category proves how aggressive and accurate he was.

And even though he has a reputation for being turnover-prone, Stafford only committed 12 turnover-worthy plays in 2023, tied for the fewest among all qualifying quarterbacks.

The numbers tell one story, but the film backs it up. James Foster of A to Z Sports compiled all 37 big-time throws by Stafford last season and there are truly some eye-popping plays.

Every Big-Time Throw from Matthew Stafford in 2023 (37/6.12%) pic.twitter.com/c3fSogB0H6 — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) May 16, 2024

Unsurprisingly, many of Stafford’s best throws went to Puka Nacua, who made some incredible plays of his own. With a full year together as teammates, the Stafford and Nacua connection could be even better in 2024.

As good as Stafford was in 2021 when he led the Rams to a Super Bowl, he was even better last year at the age of 35.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire