Watch: Film breakdowns of Cowboys Day 3 selections

Julius Settles
3 min read
The Dallas Cowboys entered Day 3 of the NFL draft with six picks and continued their work to fix the defense while sprinkling in some offensive players. Day 3 picks are considered long shots to pan out but what the club is looking for are guys with specific traits, something to build on. Hopefully he finds an early role as a rotational guy or on special teams.

There are times when a player slips through the cracks and a club ends up selecting a Day 3 prospect with tremendous value, and that’s exactly what the Cowboys did to start off their day.

Take a look at the film breakdowns of each of the Cowboys six Day 3 selections and see if you can find the traits that intrigued the scouts and the coaching staff.

Jabril Cox

6-foot-4, 231 pounds Position: Linebacker School: LSU Round 4, No.115 Where He Fits Cox will see snaps early in his career especially in nickel situations as the Cowboys will look to take advantage of his unique coverage skill and ability. He brings more speed and athleticism to a defense that sorely needed it. He may be the best coverage linebacker on the team already and could end up a future starter if the Cowboys part with either Leighton Vander Esh or Jaylon Smith. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WOVhaWTsU8A

Josh Ball

6-foot-8, 309 pounds Position: OT School: Marshall Round 4, No. 138 Where He Fits: Dane Brugler stated "Josh Ball is a top 100 talent. Type of guy you have to do your homework on and off the field." So there appears to be talent there, he will have a chance to compete with Brandon Knight, Terence Steele, and Ty Nsekhe possibly for the swing tackle position. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b7uEJHLVkzs

Simi Fehoko

6-foot-4, 207 pounds Position: WR School: Stanford Round 5, No. 179 Where He Fits He is a prototypical late round traits pick that has excellent size and ran a 4.37 40-yard dash. He will look to make this roster with his play on special teams. He will have a hard time climbing up the receiver depth chart eaerly but his size and speed are intriguing traits. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_-NzgWxAe4

Quinton Bohanna

6-foot-4, 327 pounds Position: DT School: Kentucky Round 6, No. 192 Where He Fits Bohanna is a big-bodied player who has the ideal size for that nose tackle, 1-technique position. He has a skill set the Cowboys don't currently have on their roster. He doesn't offer much as a pass rusher but he can hold the point of attack and eat up blocks, which can help free up the linebackers to make more plays. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sxTWv2O97jg

Israel Mukuamu

6-foot-4, 205 ponds Position: DB School: South Carolina Round 6, No. 227 Where He Fits This is another traits pick with his size and length. He offers up some versatility as he played some corner and safety. He was used at South Carolina as a match up guy which is intriguing. His best chance to make this roster is again on special teams. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hSkm https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WmZWqVrIQj8

Matt Farniok

6-foot-6, 330 pounds Position: OT/G School: Nebraska Round 7, No. 238 Where He Fits Farniok has some versatility as he has played tackle, guard, and even some center. Depending on where the coaches see his fit on the team he will compete for a back up spot along the offensive line either as a bottom of the roster player or the practice squad. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ver_TUF2K80

