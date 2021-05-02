Watch: Film analysis of Cowboys LB Micah Parsons by Voch Lombardi

Every player has strengths and weaknesses and the job of the coaching staff is to make the strengths stronger and make the weaknesses less of a liability. While every observer can clearly see the athletic intangibles that first-round pick Micah Parsons will bring to the Dallas Cowboys linebacker position, the reason some have a concern with his being worth where he was picked is his lack of play diagnosis.

Draft analyst Voch Lombardi broke down Parsons film at the end of December and found several reasons to be excited about what his plusses are, but also insight into what his limitations are based on his film from 2019.

Throw in the fact that neither Mike McCarthy nor defensive coordinator Dan Quinn met with Parsons on the Zoom protocol pre-draft meeting, and Lombardi’s concerns about whether or not Parsons’ ability to diagnose plays improved after opting out in 2020 ring even more vital.