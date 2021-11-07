WATCH: Fight nearly breaks out after Oregon win over Washington

A fight nearly broke out between UW and UO players. Raw video: pic.twitter.com/E9nHWwi00t — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) November 7, 2021

Seconds after the Oregon Ducks defeated the Washington Huskies, 26-16, in Seattle on Saturday, a fight nearly broke out between the two squads.

A :30 second video posted by Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times on Twitter showed players on both sides jawing at each other, before coaches and other players ran over to prevent the situation from escalating.

It’s unclear what started the chatter, but after both teams had begun jogging toward their respective locker rooms a Husky player was chasing after them before teammates came and pulled him away.

A game that didn’t take place last year was bound to be a bit chippy, even before comments earlier in the week from Jimmy Lake aimed at the “academic prowess” of Oregon’s football recruits.

The Ducks ultimately secured the victory, moving to 8-1 on the year and strengthening their odds of making an appearance in the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2015.

