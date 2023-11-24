Watch: Fight between Arkansas, Missouri football teams leads to ejection of three players

Emotions have a tendency to run high in the kinds of rivalry games that conclude the college football regular season.

They did just that in Arkansas’ matchup Friday against Missouri at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Late in the second quarter, and with the Tigers nursing a 10-0 lead, a fight between the SEC programs from bordering states broke out after a 5-yard run from Missouri running back Cody Schrader, leading to the ejection of three players.

Things got heated between Missouri and Arkansas, resulting in three players being ejected.

The altercation was set off after Missouri offensive lineman Cam’Ron Johnson continued pushing against Arkansas defensive lineman Zach Williams after the whistle had blown and while Williams was on the turf. Razorbacks defensive lineman John Morgan III came in and shoved Johnson to the ground, igniting confrontations between several players.

Williams was wrapped up by Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou, who appeared to punch at the Arkansas player several times. Razorbacks defensive lineman Eric Gregory then came in and threw a punch at Membou, connecting with the helmet. Membou was surrounded by several Arkansas players before teammate Connor Tollison pulled him away from the fracas.

Before the incident could escalate further, officials, players, coaches and staffers came in to intervene.

Membou, Williams and Gregory were called for personal fouls and were ejected from the game, with CBS cameras showing Membou slamming his helmet to the ground after the ruling was made. Razorbacks defensive lineman Jashaud Stewart was originally among those ejected, but after a video review, officials rescinded it and instead assigned the penalty to Williams.

“Look, there are probably more than just the amount they announced that could be ejected and quite frankly should be ejected,” CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore said on the broadcast. “It’s a really tough place to be at as an official.”

The aggression, intensity and recklessness didn’t mysteriously arise.

On a third-and-12 from the Arkansas 16-yard line on the preceding play, Missouri quarterback Brady Cook was flushed from the pocket, scrambled to his right and threw the ball out of the back of the end zone before reaching the Arkansas sideline. After he stepped out of bounds, he was pushed by Arkansas’ Taurean Carter and fell to the turf. Johnson came in to defend his quarterback and confronted Razorbacks defensive back Lorando Johnson.

Coaches and officials stepped in to separate the teams. Arkansas was hit with a roughing-the-passer penalty, bringing the Tigers to the Razorbacks’ 8.

One play after the scuffle that led to the trio of ejections, Cook got a 3-yard touchdown run on a zone-read play to stretch Missouri’s lead to 17-0. At halftime, and with the Tigers leading 20-0, the teams had combined for seven penalties for 78 yards.

