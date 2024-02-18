How to watch FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2024 for FREE: TV channel and live stream

The 16-team tournament is being held in Dubai (Getty Images)

The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2024 is up and running in Dubai.

Holders Russia are not taking part after all Russian teams were barred from competing in FIFA competitions, so new champions will be crowed in the Middle East.

Brazil and Portugal are favourites for the 16-team tournament and meet in a blockbuster clash on Sunday night.

They are the two best-ranked teams in the world. Brazil kicked off with a 5-3 win over Oman, while Portugal thumped Mexico 8-2 in their opening group game.

Italy are also among the fancied teams and they beat the United States 3-1 in the opening game of the tournament.

How to watch FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2024 for FREE

TV channel: The tournament is notavailable on UK television after no broadcaster picked up the rights.

Live stream: Every game will be streamed for FREE on the FIFA+ website, which is available in the UK. Two-minute highlights on all matches will also be available.