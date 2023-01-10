WATCH: On-field, post-game interview with Bills’ Stefon Diggs post-Patriots

Following the Bills’ 35-23 win over the Patriots, Stefon Diggs reflected upon some of the emotions that him and his team have faced over the past week.

Specifically regarding himself, Diggs caught attention for going out of his way to check in on Damar Hamlin following his cardiac arrest injury. Diggs spoke about why he wanted to Uber from the stadium to the hospital in Cincinnati.

“I just wanted to get close to him, pray for him, touch him, let him know I’m there for him,” Diggs said to NFL Network.

For more from Diggs on visiting Hamlin and the emotion-filled week, see the attached NFL Network clip below:

With Stefon Diggs after a week that won't be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/6bNpWm818o — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 8, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire