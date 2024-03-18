Watch FGCU's reaction when the Eagles learn they'll be playing Oklahoma in the NCAA Tournament
The FGCU women's basketball team will be facing Oklahoma in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament in Bloomington, Ind.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to Selection Sunday and the bracket of 68. The trio shares what they think the committee got right, got wrong and what matchups we can't wait to watch in the early and potentially late rounds.
