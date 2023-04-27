How to watch your favorite Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2023 NFL draft

After much speculation and prognosticating, it’s finally time for dreams to become reality for many Ohio State football Buckeyes. Where will your favorite players land? Will C.J. Stroud tumble down the draft boards or were all the rumors just a smoke screen? Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba be the first receiver taken? Does Paris Johnson Jr. get reunited with Justin Fields in Chicago? Where will other OSU stars land throughout the weekend?

So many questions leading up to the 2023 NFL draft will finally be answered and it all begins tonight. Check out how to see all the draft coverage as the first round starts at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. The second and third rounds will be aired on Friday, with rounds four through seven wrapping things up on Saturday.

Here’s how to catch the draft this weekend.

Basic info

First Round: Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. EDT

Day Two: Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. EDT

Day Three: Saturday, April, 29 at Noon EDT

Where: Union Station, Kansas City

How to watch/stream/listen:

Broadcast: NFL Network, ABC, and ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

More!

