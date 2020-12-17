Watch: Like father, like son as Tiger Woods and Charlie swing side by side

Golf Channel Digital
·1 min read

Tiger Woods is playing alongside 11-year-old son Charlie in this week's PNC Championship. Thursday, prior to a practice round at the Ritz-Carlton Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida, Team Woods hit some balls on the range.

And it was a sight to see, particularly after the swing.

Tiger and Charlie will tee off Saturday in Round 1 at 11:48 a.m. ET. You can watch live coverage on Peacock Premium, beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

