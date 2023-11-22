Advertisement

Watch Fantasy Football Live on Wednesday for Week 12 start/sit advice and analysis

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
·1 min read

Week 12 of the NFL season is here and with the Thanksgiving holiday, we have a special Wednesday edition of Fantasy Football Live. Starting Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, Yahoo Fantasy analysts Andy Behrens and Matt Harmon will join host Jason Fitz to preview the week ahead and help with your sit-start decisions. They will tackle some of the biggest questions heading into Week 12.

  • What should we expect from the three Thanksgiving matchups?

  • What are the expectations for popular waiver add Isaiah Likely?

  • Who are the candidates to be game changers this week?

  • Which players are we thankful for this fantasy season?

[Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

We'll cover all that and, most importantly, answer YOUR pressing sit-start questions to put you in the best position to win your fantasy matchup. The special holiday 60-minute show starts on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

You can watch FFL on YahooSports.com, the Yahoo Sports App, the Yahoo Fantasy app, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Want to ask the experts a question on the show? Get in on the fun by using #AskFFL on Twitter.

Looking for additional help on Sunday mornings? We still have you covered there, too. Andy and Matt will be back with quick-hitting video analysis and advice off inactives and breaking news.

Scott Pianowski will also answer your sit-start questions from his Twitter handle starting at noon ET Sundays all the way up to kickoff. Consider #AskFFL your Bat Signal.