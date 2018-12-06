Watch 'Fantasy Football Live' for last-minute Week 14 lineup advice

It’s playoff time and the Fantasy Football Live crew has you covered. They’ll break down everything you need to know before kickoff, including how Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will look now that Mike McCarthy is gone. And why Josh Allen — yes, that Josh Allen — could be a sneaky sleeper play to help you win a postseason matchup. They’ll also be all over the battle of division leaders when the Rams travel to Chicago to face the Bears!

Andy Behrens, Brad Evans, Liz Loza, Tank Williams, Nicole Zaloumis and Dr. Greg Horner will tackle all that and more this Sunday on FFL, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. Matt Harmon will also stop by to examine a receiver matchup he likes and one that scares him in Week 14.

Brad will also be dishing out advice on Facebook Live (Yahoo Fantasy Facebook) and Periscope (@YahooFantasy) at 10:30 am ET. Scott Pianowski will tackle your lineup questions from the Yahoo Fantasy handle starting at 11:30 a.m. ET all the way up to kickoff.

Want to ask the experts a question on the show? Here’s how you can join the fun:

Phone: 877.FFL.GURU

Twitter: #AskFFL and via Periscope

Yahoo Fantasy Facebook