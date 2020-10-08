Watch 'Fantasy Football Live' for last-minute Week 5 news and sit-start advice

It's Week 5 in the NFL and there's no better place to prepare for your upcoming matchup than with Yahoo's “Fantasy Football Live” crew. We’ll tackle the tough sit-start dilemmas, debate rookie quarterbacks, and take a deep dive on some sleepers set to make an impact. We’ll also examine the weekend's best bets, including intriguing options when the Seahawks host the Vikings.

Andy Behrens, Liz Loza, Matt Harmon, Tank Williams, and Minty Bets will cover all that and, of course, we’ll answer YOUR fantasy questions this Sunday on the Week 5 edition of Fantasy Football Live, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Scott Pianowski will also tackle your lineup questions from the Yahoo Fantasy handle starting at 11:30 a.m. ET all the way up to kickoff.

