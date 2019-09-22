Watch 'Fantasy Football Live' for last-minute Week 3 advice

Fantasy Football Live gets you ready for Week 3 as we preview the highly anticipated matchup between the Ravens and Chiefs. Also, why quarterbacks who have the last name Allen will shine on Sunday. Plus, just how effective will Jared Goff and the Rams offense be as they head into the Dawg Pound?

Andy Behrens, Brad Evans, Liz Loza, Matt Harmon, Tank Williams, and Amanda Borges will tackle all that and more this Sunday on FFL, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.

[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $500K Baller. $10 entry fee and $50K to first place]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brad will also be dishing out advice on Facebook Live (Yahoo Fantasy Facebook) around 10:30 am ET. Scott Pianowski will tackle your lineup questions from the Yahoo Fantasy handle starting at 11:30 a.m. ET all the way up to kickoff.

Want to ask the experts a question on the show? Here’s how you can join the fun:

Phone: 877.FFL.GURU

Twitter: #AskFFL and via Periscope

Yahoo Fantasy Facebook