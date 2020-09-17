Watch 'Fantasy Football Live' for last-minute Week 2 news and sit-start advice

NFL Week 2 is upon us and there's no better place to prepare for your next matchup than with Yahoo's “Fantasy Football Live” crew. We will tackle all the key sit-start questions, debate rookie receivers, NFC West running backs, and talk fantasy defenses with Hall of Fame defensive back Ed Reed. We’ll also examine which understudies will be able to carry the load in the aftermath of some backfield injuries.

And, of course, we’ll answer YOUR fantasy questions!

Andy Behrens, Liz Loza, Matt Harmon, Tank Williams, and Minty Bets will cover all that and more this Sunday on the Week 2 edition of Fantasy Football Live, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Scott Pianowski will also answer your lineup questions from the Yahoo Fantasy handle starting at 11:30 a.m. ET all the way up to kickoff.

Want to ask the experts a question on the show? Here’s how you can join the fun:

