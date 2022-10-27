Watch 'Fantasy Football Live' for last-minute Week 8 news and sit-start advice

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
·1 min read

Week 8 of the NFL season is here and there's no better place to start your Sunday than Yahoo's award-winning "Fantasy Football Live." Andy Behrens, Matt Harmon and Tank Williams will tackle all the key sit-start scenarios and flex decisions to put you in the best position to win your fantasy matchup.

Yahoo Sportsbook's Ariel Epstein will reveal her Week 8 primetime props. Austin Ekeler will discuss which running backs will be handing out fantasy tricks or treats this week.

Which DFS values should not be overlooked? Which pickups are ready to be put into your starting lineup?

[Week 8 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

We will cover all that, monitor the Jaguars and Broncos from London and, most importantly, answer YOUR questions on the Week 8 edition of Fantasy Football Live. The 60-minute show starts on Sunday at noon ET.

Scott Pianowski will also tackle your questions from the Yahoo Fantasy Twitter handle starting at noon ET all the way up to kickoff.

Want to ask the experts a question on the show? Get in on the fun by using #AskFFL on Twitter.

