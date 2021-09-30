Watch 'Fantasy Football Live' for last-minute Week 4 news and sit-start advice

It's Week 4 in the NFL and there's no better place to prepare for your fantasy matchup than with the Yahoo “Fantasy Football Live” crew. We'll tackle the tough sit-start questions, latest betting trends and examine the most anticipated game of the year when Tom Brady and the Bucs face the Patriots in New England.

What can fantasy managers expect from Derek Carr against the Bolts? What are this weekend's best bets as the 49ers host the Seahawks?

Andy Behrens, Liz Loza, Matt Harmon, Tank Williams, and Minty Bets will cover all that and, of course, we’ll answer YOUR fantasy questions this Sunday on FFL, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Scott Pianowski will also tackle your lineup questions from the Yahoo Fantasy Twitter handle starting at 11:30 a.m. ET all the way up to kickoff.

Want to ask the experts a question on the show? Here’s how you can join the fun:

#AskFFL via Twitter

Yahoo Fantasy Facebook