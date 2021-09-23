  • Oops!
Watch 'Fantasy Football Live' for last-minute Week 3 news and sit-start advice

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
·1 min read
It's Week 3 in the NFL and there's no better place to prepare for your fantasy matchup than with the Yahoo “Fantasy Football Live” crew. We'll tackle the tough sit-start questions, latest betting trends and examine the potential high-scoring affair between the Seahawks and Vikings.

What can we expect from Justin Fields as he makes his first start? Should it be Ezekiel Elliott or Tony Pollard for fantasy managers? What are this weekend's best bets as the 49ers host the Packers?

Andy Behrens, Liz Loza, Matt Harmon, Tank Williams, and Minty Bets will cover all that and, of course, we’ll answer YOUR fantasy questions this Sunday on FFL, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Dalton Del Don will also tackle your lineup questions from the Yahoo Fantasy Twitter handle starting at 11:30 a.m. ET all the way up to kickoff.

Want to ask the experts a question on the show? Here’s how you can join the fun:
#AskFFL via Twitter
Yahoo Fantasy Facebook

Recommended Stories

  • DFS Week 3: Fantasy expert lineups

    Which of our analysts' Week 3 DFS lineups will end up the highest scoring?

  • Ezekiel Elliott or Tony Pollard? That’s not the question Dallas Cowboys fans should ask

    The Cowboys offense has thrived through two weeks as the running backs complement each other with different styles.

  • NFL draft steal: Tony Pollard makes push to be Cowboys' future RB1

    Pollard was only the 128th pick in the 2019 NFL draft but has pushed Ezekiel Elliott for offensive touches.

  • DFS: Matchup-based lineup picks for Week 3

    Take a deep dive into Week 3 DFS with our value-based lineup picks.

  • Which Fantasy Football player has you panicking the most? | FFSK

    Matt Harmon decides if certain players should have you panicking in week 3 of the Fantasy Football season.

  • Fantasy Football: Temper your expectations on these big names in Week 3

    Jennifer Eakins goes over five players to proceed with caution with for Week 3.

  • DFS Week 3: Thursday night picks for Panthers-Texans

    There's a lot of different ways to tackle TNF's matchup between the Panthers and Texans. Here's a DFS cheat sheet.

  • Fantasy Football: Week 3 bold predictions

    Our analysts look into the future to make their bold fantasy predictions for Week 3.

  • Fantasy Football: Wild-card starts who could win you Week 3

    Already desperate for some fantasy points two weeks into the season? Jennifer Eakins highlights some risky options that could win you Week 3!

  • Ben Roethlisberger returns to practice on limited basis

    Ben Roethlisberger returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant. The Steelers quarterback missed Wednesday’s session with a pectoral injury. Roethlisberger played all 56 snaps despite the hit he took from Maxx Crosby that injured his left pectoral muscle. He vowed Wednesday to do “everything” he can to play Sunday against the Bengals. Cornerback Joe [more]

  • Fantasy Basketball: 2021-22 draft rankings

    It's fantasy basketball draft season time! Get prepared with our rankings for every position.

  • Stat Nerd Thursday: Kyler Murray has made the leap

    Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don get together to discuss some of their favorite deeper, hidden stats while trying to figure out which teams are actually good (Cardinals, Raiders, Panthers) for fantasy purposes and which teams should be avoided completely (49ers, Jaguars, Raiders RBs). Does Justin Fields improve the fantasy value of Bears WRs? Is Tony Pollard killing Zeke’s value? What has changed in Kyler’s game? How long can the 49ers last playing such a conservative style? Should we be worried about Trevor Lawrence? Get answers to these questions and a full fantasy/DFS preview of the Thursday night matchup between the Panthers and Texans.

  • Fantasy Football: Week 3 sleepers

    With another week, it's another chance for a fantasy football sleeper to awaken. Here are Liz Loza's picks for Week 3.

  • Will Saquon Barkley go over 61.5 rush yards vs Falcons in Week 3? | What Are The Odds?

    In What Are The Odds? presented by Caesars Sportsbook, Marc Malusis, Eamon McAnaney and Sal Licata debate how the New York Giants will approach RB Saquon Barkley vs the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 after having more rest in between games. Marc and Sal know the NY Giants need to establish the running game more and if they're afraid of using Saquon they need to find someone else who can soon. Watch more What Are the Odds: https://sny.tv/shows/what-are-the-odds About What Are The Odds?: What Are The Odds combines sports betting with entertaining, engaging and insightful sports discussion. With talent from BNNY, FNNY and other SNY shows we create conversational sports betting content while still delivering the same impactful topics New York sports fans are used to. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Optimal Flex Plays For Week 3 In Fantasy

    Lawrence Jackson Jr. goes over some likely and unlikely heroes who could give you the edge in your fantasy football lineups ahead of NFL week 3 (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Sneaky under-the-radar fantasy picks for Week 3

    Yahoo Fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don have a pair of unsung players to target in Week 3

  • Why a Notre Dame football teammate used this word to describe QB Jack Coan

    Notre Dame graduate student right tackle Josh Lugg looked like he had been through it. All while he fielded questions from reporters inside the Fighting Irish's indoor practice facility on Tuesday evening.

  • Giants vs. Falcons: 6 things to know about Week 3

    The New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons square off on Sunday in Week 3, so here are six things fans should know.

  • Ezekiel Elliott shrugs at criticism that he’s sharing duties despite his high salary

    In 2019, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott held out until he got a market-value contract with a structure that made it very hard for the team to dump him over the first four years of the deal. It worked. It worked so well that he remains one of the highest-paid running backs in the league, [more]

  • Raiders' Jon Gruden, Derek Carr are developing chemistry in Las Vegas

    Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don discuss the 2-0 Las Vegas Raiders, including the resurgence of Jon Gruden and Las Vegas' passing attack.