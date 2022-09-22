Watch 'Fantasy Football Live' for last-minute Week 3 news and sit-start advice

Week 3 of the NFL season is here and there's no better place to kick off your Sunday than Yahoo's award-winning "Fantasy Football Live." Andy Behrens, Matt Harmon and Tank Williams will tackle all the key sit-start scenarios and flex decisions to put you in the best position to win your fantasy matchup.

Yahoo Sportsbook's Minty Bets will reveal her Week 3 primetime props, while Yahoo Fantasy's Dalton Del Don will discuss if managers should stay calm or hit the panic button with some stars off to slow starts.

Which DFS values should not be overlooked when putting together a lineup this week? Who will feast for fantasy managers when the Dolphins and Bills square off in what should be a high-scoring matchup?

We cover all that and, most importantly, answer YOUR questions on the Week 3 edition of Fantasy Football Live. The 60-minute show starts on Sunday at noon ET.

Scott Pianowski will also tackle your questions from the Yahoo Fantasy Twitter handle starting at noon ET all the way up to kickoff.

Want to ask the experts a question on the show? Get in on the fun by using #AskFFL on Twitter.