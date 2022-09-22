0

Watch 'Fantasy Football Live' for last-minute Week 3 news and sit-start advice

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
·1 min read

Week 3 of the NFL season is here and there's no better place to kick off your Sunday than Yahoo's award-winning "Fantasy Football Live." Andy Behrens, Matt Harmon and Tank Williams will tackle all the key sit-start scenarios and flex decisions to put you in the best position to win your fantasy matchup.

Yahoo Sportsbook's Minty Bets will reveal her Week 3 primetime props, while Yahoo Fantasy's Dalton Del Don will discuss if managers should stay calm or hit the panic button with some stars off to slow starts.

Which DFS values should not be overlooked when putting together a lineup this week? Who will feast for fantasy managers when the Dolphins and Bills square off in what should be a high-scoring matchup?

[Week 3 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

We cover all that and, most importantly, answer YOUR questions on the Week 3 edition of Fantasy Football Live. The 60-minute show starts on Sunday at noon ET.

Scott Pianowski will also tackle your questions from the Yahoo Fantasy Twitter handle starting at noon ET all the way up to kickoff.

Want to ask the experts a question on the show? Get in on the fun by using #AskFFL on Twitter.

Recommended Stories

  • Should fantasy managers sell low on Derrick Henry? | Fantasy Football Forecast

    In the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don discuss Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry’s lack of production through the first two weeks of the season, and debate if managers should sell low and move on from Henry this season.

  • Packers’ Aaron Jones has fantasy managers on his mind in the red zone | Ekeler’s Edge

    Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Analyst Matt Harmon are joined by Green Bay’s Pro Bowl running back coming off 170 total yards and 2 touchdowns against the Bears. Jones explains his personal requirements to join a fantasy football league, the thoughts and wishes of fantasy managers stay with him during games, and can number 33 maintain his gaudy yards per carry average? For more information on Aaron Jones and the amazing work he and his brother Alvin are doing to support their communities, and make an impact in the lives of our nations youth, watch the entire episode on the Yahoo Sports YouTube Channel, and visit A&A All The Way Foundation. Catch fresh episodes of Ekeler’s Edge every Wednesday on Yahoo Sports and your favorite social media platforms. Listen to Ekeler’s Edge on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast wherever you get podcasts.

  • Justin Fields says he’s OK with Bears’ run-first offense

    The Bears are passing the ball less than any other NFL team this season, and Justin Fields has thrown just 28 passes in two games. But Fields says he doesn’t take that as an indication that the coaches don’t have faith in him. Asked if throwing only 11 passes on Sunday indicated the Bears’ coaches [more]

  • Bears' David Montgomery highlights a quartet of smart flex decisions for week 3

    Yahoo Fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don offer a pair of running backs and receivers to flex in the third week of the 2022 NFL season.

  • Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow says "Corrections are being made"

    Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow talks to the press on September 21, 2022.

  • Fantasy Football Week 3: Quarterback rankings

    Check out how all the signal callers stack up in our quarterback fantasy rankings for Week 3!

  • Fantasy Football Week 3: Bold predictions

    Our fantasy football analysts look into their crystal balls for Week 3 — which of their predictions will come true?

  • Give your love for betting and fantasy a boost by unlocking the Yahoo Fantasy Plus Bundle!

    Yahoo and BetMGM are offering a special promotion for sports fans in NY and PA.

  • Fantasy Football Week 3: Running Back rankings

    Leonard Fournette is promising touchdowns for his fantasy managers soon. See where he checks in among our analysts' RB rankings for Week 3.

  • Burrow, winless Bengals not panicking as they face 1-1 Jets

    While social media is buzzing about the Bengals' 0-2 start, Joe Burrow has blocked it all out. The Bengals quarterback deleted Twitter and Instagram from his phone to eliminate any distractions. “I’ve seen none of it,” Burrow said.

  • Dak Prescott gets on practice field Thursday

    Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott‘s journey back to the team’s lineup took another step forward on Thursday. Reporters at the team’s practice session shared photos of Prescott on the field and doing some drills with other quarterbacks. Prescott did not take any snaps or handle a football, but he was seen gripping and throwing a training [more]

  • Fantasy Football: How would a two-round draft look today after two weeks of NFL action?

    Scott Pianowski outlines what a fantasy football draft would look like today now that we have two weeks of regular season NFL data to mine from.

  • NFL reveals Week 3 announcers schedule

    What announcers will be calling what games in Week 3 of the NFL season?

  • Fantasy Football Week 3: Tight End rankings

    Check out our tight end rankings for Week 3 of the 2022 fantasy season!

  • NFL betting: Week 3 survivor pool picks

    Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will feel invincible against a Commanders run defense allowing 7.5 yards per carry.

  • NFL Week 3 preview: How to watch Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers' latest duel, as well as Bills-Dolphins showdown

    Here's how to watch the matchups on NFL+, the league's new streaming service.

  • Fantasy Football Week 3 Bust Candidates: Four NFL stars set to disappoint

    Dalton Del Don isn't saying the big names on his Week 3 bust list should be sitting on your bench, but we should lower our expectations.

  • Tennessee Titans vs. Las Vegas Raiders Week 3 injury report: Thursday

    The second-to-last injury reports of the week for the Titans and Raiders.

  • Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky needs to go all out vs Browns

    There's no reason for Mitch Trubisky to hold back this week against the Browns.

  • Britons head home 'by skin of teeth' after prisoner swap

    STORY: Russia and Ukraine carried out an unexpected prisoner swap on Wednesday (September 21), the largest since the war began and involving almost 300 people, including 10 foreigners and the commanders who led a prolonged Ukrainian defence of Mariupol earlier this year.The foreigners released included Aslin, Pinner and a Moroccan who had all been sentenced to death in June after being captured fighting for Ukraine. Also freed were three other Britons, two Americans, a Croatian, and a Swedish national.The timing and magnitude of the swap came as a surprise, given Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced a partial troop mobilization earlier in the day in an apparent escalation of the conflict that began in February. Pro-Russian separatists had also said last month that the Mariupol commanders would go on trial.President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the swap - which involved help from Turkey and Saudi Arabia - had been under preparation for quite a long time and involved intense haggling. Under the terms of the deal, 215 Ukrainians - most of whom were captured after the fall of Mariupol - were released.In exchange, Ukraine sent back 55 Russians and pro-Moscow Ukrainians and Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of a banned pro-Russian party who was facing treason charges.