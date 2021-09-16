Watch 'Fantasy Football Live' for last-minute Week 2 news and sit-start advice

It's Week 2 in the NFL and there's no better place to prepare for your fantasy matchup than with the Yahoo “Fantasy Football Live” crew. We'll tackle all the key sit-start decisions, reveal the top sleepers of the week, and examine the potential high-scoring tilt between the Cowboys and Chargers.

What can fantasy managers expect from hot waiver add Eli Mitchell at Philadelphia? What are this weekend's best bets as the Ravens host the Chiefs?

Andy Behrens, Liz Loza, Matt Harmon, Tank Williams, and Minty Bets will cover all that and, of course, we’ll answer YOUR fantasy questions this Sunday on FFL, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Scott Pianowski will also tackle your lineup questions from the Yahoo Fantasy Twitter handle starting at 11:30 a.m. ET all the way up to kickoff.

Want to ask the experts a question on the show? Here’s how you can join the fun:

#AskFFL via Twitter

Yahoo Fantasy Facebook