Watch 'Fantasy Football Live' for last-minute Week 16 news and sit-start advice

It's the fantasy semifinals and a holiday hangover edition of "Fantasy Football Live" is just what you need in Week 16. We'll unwrap all the tough sit-start questions, latest betting picks and look ahead to the NFC matchup between the embattled Buccaneers and Carolina.

Will Dak Prescott dismantle the weary Washington Football team? And what single-game DFS options should be trusted when the Dolphins and Saints square off on Monday night?

Andy Behrens, Liz Loza, Matt Harmon, Tank Williams, and Minty Bets will cover all that and, of course, we’ll answer YOUR fantasy questions this Sunday on FFL, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.

[12 Days of Winning from Yahoo Daily Fantasy: Join special holiday contests]

Scott Pianowski will also tackle your lineup questions from the Yahoo Fantasy Twitter handle starting at 11:30 a.m. ET all the way up to kickoff.

Want to ask the experts a question on the show? Here’s how you can join the fun:

#AskFFL via Twitter

Yahoo Fantasy Facebook