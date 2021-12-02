Watch 'Fantasy Football Live' for last-minute Week 13 news and sit-start advice

The push for the fantasy playoffs continues on the Week 13 edition of "Fantasy Football Live" only on Yahoo Sports. We'll tackle all the tough sit-start questions, latest betting picks and preview the AFC clash between the Bengals and Chargers.

Will Seattle's receivers be able to get things going against San Francisco? And what single-game DFS options should be prioritized between the Broncos and Chiefs?

Andy Behrens, Liz Loza, Matt Harmon, Tank Williams, and Minty Bets will cover all that and, of course, we’ll answer YOUR fantasy questions this Sunday on FFL, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Scott Pianowski will also tackle your lineup questions from the Yahoo Fantasy Twitter handle starting at 11:30 a.m. ET all the way up to kickoff.

Want to ask the experts a question on the show? Here’s how you can join the fun:

#AskFFL via Twitter

Yahoo Fantasy Facebook