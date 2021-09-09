Watch 'Fantasy Football Live' for last-minute Week 1 news and sit-start advice

The NFL is back and so is Yahoo's award-winning "Fantasy Football Live" — the longest-running fantasy show on the Internet. Start your season off right and prepare for Week 1 with us. We'll tackle all the key sit-start decisions, reveal our primetime betting picks, and help you fill out your single-game DFS lineups.

How will the injury-ravaged Baltimore backfield fare in Las Vegas? Which rookie quarterback will start this fantasy season off on a high note?

Andy Behrens, Liz Loza, Matt Harmon, Tank Williams, and Minty Bets will cover all that and, of course, we’ll answer YOUR fantasy questions this Sunday on the Season 16 premiere edition of FFL, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Scott Pianowski will also tackle your lineup questions from the Yahoo Fantasy Twitter handle starting at 11:30 a.m. ET all the way up to kickoff.

Want to ask the experts a question on the show? Here’s how you can join the fun:

#AskFFL via Twitter

Yahoo Fantasy Facebook

