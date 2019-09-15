Watch 'Fantasy Football Live' for last-minute Week 2 advice

Fantasy Football Live rolls on into Week 2 faster than “Hollywood” Brown on a go route. We'll breakdown the Kyler Murray vs. Lamar Jackson tilt and explain why Bears rookie running back David Montgomery will bounce back after a lackluster opener. We’ll also try to project how many points will be scored when the Saints travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams in an NFC title game rematch.

[Play in Yahoo’s NFL Million Dollar Baller for Week 2 with no fee]

Andy Behrens, Brad Evans, Liz Loza, Matt Harmon, Tank Williams, and Amanda Borges will tackle all that and more this Sunday on FFL, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brad will also be dishing out advice on Facebook Live (Yahoo Fantasy Facebook) around 10:30 am ET. Scott Pianowski will tackle your lineup questions from the Yahoo Fantasy handle starting at 11:30 a.m. ET all the way up to kickoff.

Want to ask the experts a question on the show? Here’s how you can join the fun:

Phone: 877.FFL.GURU

Twitter: #AskFFL and via Periscope

Yahoo Fantasy Facebook