That's an expensive nap.

Early on at Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens, a fan in the lower deck at Hard Rock Stadium was caught sleeping in his seat.

Obviously the Super Bowl brings in quite a few fans who aren't rooting for either team, but with ticket prices well over five figures, that's a lot of money to spend for a Sunday night snooze.

Granted, sometimes falling asleep at a sporting event can be brought on by partaking in some pregame festivities.

Either way, the packed house at Super Bowl LIV should wake him up at some point.

Watch this fan sleeping in seat during 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl 54 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area