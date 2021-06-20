Watch: Fan runs onto fairway at U.S. Open, hits two golf balls, gets tackled by security

A star-studded leaderboard, Sunday pressure, a golf ball somehow hitting a cart path before getting lodged in a tree.

The final round of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines was just one thing after another, keeping us all glued to the TV.

But one thing the major sports networks don’t show—and for good reason—are idiots who run out on to the field of play.

Thankfully 2002 PGA Champion Rich Beem captured the video of a man running on the 13th fairway, dropping two golf balls, hitting one before dancing, hitting the other one, then egging on security before attempting to run away.

Alright, we’ve said too much. Just watch the video.

